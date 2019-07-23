Tom Brady Made a Good Play After a Bad Play-Call

Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Tom Brady’s Instagram post that has now gone viral. Brady is getting a ton of heat for cliff jumping hand-in-hand with his 6-year old daughter while on vacation in Costa Rica. While Jason and Mike question Brady’s decision making, they commend him for making the best out of a bad situation that could have gone much worse.

Posted July 23, 2019

