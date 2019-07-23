Anthony Davis Talking About the Bulls is the Lakers Worst Nightmare

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Anthony Davis saying he would consider playing in his hometown of Chicago. The Lakers gave up everything for AD and this should be the honeymoon period but instead, AD is fielding questions about next year’s free agency which could start a scary trend for the fans of the Purple and Gold.

Posted July 23, 2019

