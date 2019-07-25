Julio Jones Messing Around with 3,000

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the deadpan honest prediction by Julio Jones saying he is going for 3,000 yards in a single season. While no one has ever surpassed 2,000 yards in a season, Julio believes he’s enough of a one man wrecking crew that 3,000 yards is possible. Jason Smith expands on the insane remarks made by Mr. Jones and Mike Harmon explains the deep offensive weapons on the Atlanta Falcons that won’t allow that to happen.

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 25, 2019

