On the heels of Melvin Gordon’s holdout and Jalen Ramsey arriving to Jaguars training camp in a literal Brinks truck, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon take a look into the growing rift between players nearing the end of their rookie contracts and the NFL teams that hold their rights. Jason argues this will be a selling point as we near a new CBA between the NFL and NFLPA.

Holdout Time: NFL Takes Advantage of Rookie Contracts was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 25, 2019

