During the Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday, commissioner Larry Scott said that the conference will be experimenting with 9am PST kick-off times this season. Not only does Ben Maller think that this is a TERRIBLE idea, but he’ll go as far as to say that it’s a fireable offense.

By Ben Maller Posted July 25, 2019

