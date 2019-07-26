Ben Maller: “Nothing jumps off Mark Sanchez’s Pro Football Reference page statistically and he was just a game over .500 for his career, but when you grade a person’s career you have to factor in EVERYTHING. Let’s not forget Sanchez beat Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in back to back games on the road in the 2010 postseason. HE OUTPLAYED TOM BRADY IN A PLAYOFF GAME.”

Listen to Ben Maller explain why recently retired NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez had a better career than current Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Sanchez’s name is often used in punchlines in pro football circles, including his role in one of the most infamous plays in NFL history, nicknamed the ‘butt fumble’, but Maller says let’s not forget at one time Sanchez was the starter for two New York Jets teams that made it to the AFC Championship games in 2011 and 2012, including the 2011 run that saw the Jets win on the road versus Peyton Manning and Tom Brady teams in consecutive weeks, before losing a heartbreaker in the conference championship to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out the audio below as Maller details why you have to give the nod to Sanchez over Stafford, who has yet to win a single playoff game during his forgettable 10-year career.

Why Mark Sanchez Had a Better NFL Career than Matthew Stafford was originally published on theteam980.com

By Ben Maller Posted July 26, 2019

