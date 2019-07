After Masahiro Tanaka got shelled for 12 ER against the Yankees in less than 4 innings, Ben Maller thought it would be a good opportunity to evaluate the Yankees chances in the postseason. Spoiler Alert: It’s time to hit the panic button.

Listen to Ben Maller explain why below & tune in LIVE on weekdays 2-6am ET!

It’s Time for the Yankees to Panic was originally published on theteam980.com

By Ben Maller Posted July 26, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: