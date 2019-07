Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain why an extended holdout is in Ezekiel Elliott’s best interest. The guys say that the Cowboys will give in to desperation and eventually give Zeke the money he desires if he holds out of camp for as long as possible.

Posted July 26, 2019

