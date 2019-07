Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the news that the New York Mets intend to trade Noah Syndergaard in the next week. Jason, a lifelong Mets fan, explains why this is the right move for the Mets, as the two sides going separate ways can be beneficial to everyone involved.

Posted July 26, 2019

