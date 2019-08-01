The Odd Couple: The New York Yankees And The Los Angeles Dodgers Blew It

Going into Wednesday’s MLB Trade Deadline, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers needed one or two new pieces to put themselves over the top. Instead, both teams stood pat and held on to their top prospects. Listen in as Chris Broussard and Rob Parker question why both teams did so, as it could cost them their chance at a much needed World Series victory!

