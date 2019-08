As the NFL Network finished off their list of the Top 100 players in the NFL, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon were live to recap the top 10 and tell you why they can’t really argue with Rams DT Aaron Donald’s placement at the top of the list, and why it’s refreshing to see it! Listen in and find out why!

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted August 1, 2019

