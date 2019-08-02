Chris Broussard: David Griffin Should Appreciate LeBron James More

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Pelicans President of Basketball Operations David Griffin spoke candidly about his time with LeBron James in Cleveland. Although they won a title, Griffin spoke of a tough environment to be around, which drove him to eventually leave. Listen in, as Chris Broussard and Rob Parker give their thoughts on Griffin’s statements, with Chris thinking that Griffin needs to be a little more appreciative of what LeBron James did for him!

Posted August 2, 2019

