Listen in, as Jason Smith tells you a story. It’s about a time that a mock draft he wrote got him into an odd stand off with newly minted NFL Hall of Famer about his methods, and why Jason is pretty sure that Gil Brandt can’t stand him. Don’t miss it!

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted August 2, 2019

