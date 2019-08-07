The Washington Redskins have devised a plan to raise the preseason ratings, can you say prediction contest with cash prizes? The Redskins are hosting a live alternate telecast that allows fans to interact by predicting plays for cash prizes. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon say this is the gateway test to increase fan viewership and interaction and they cannot wait to see it play out! Listen here for the full story.

The Jason Smith Show: Washington Redskins are Breaking New Ground and Hopefully Ratings was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted August 7, 2019

