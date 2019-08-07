‘Go Back’ Where You Came From: Video Shows Old White Lady’s Racist Assault At Sesame Place

A viral video posted to social media showed an older white woman being accused of telling another woman to go back where she came from while they were surrounded by children at an amusement park in Pennsylvania. While details surrounding the video were not immediately clear, the white woman can be seen giving the middle finger and cursing out the person filming the encounter that was emblematic of Donald Trump‘s racist, white nationalist rhetoric.

The video opens showing the white woman scowling into the camera as the unidentified woman filming asks her to repeat what she said before the recording began. “Say it again,” the woman filming says over again as the white woman appears to grow angrier. “Here! Here!” the white woman yelled while giving the middle finger in an aggressive motion that got closer and closer to the camera.

The woman filming then panned the camera to the left and right to show both two adults surrounded by children clad in bathing suits.

“This is horrible,” the person filming says before dropping a bomb: “She told me to go back to where I came from.” The woman filming said they were at Sesame Place, a children’s water and theme park in Langhorne that is based on the popular television show “Sesame Street.”

The old white woman snarled and then told the woman filming to “go fuck yourself, ya bitch!” before lashing out and trying to grab the camera. “Don’t take no pictures of me!” the white woman yelled as the woman filming said she was the victim of an “assault.” Children could be heard crying in the background.

It was unclear what preceded the video and what was actually said between the two before the recording began, but the apparent assault by the white woman was undeniable.

The episode came in the weeks following the president’s racist attack on four Congresswomen of color who he accused of hating the United States. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump tweeted July 14 about Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. All four of them are American citizens and three of them were born in the U.S.

