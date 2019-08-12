XWP-1817: Checking TUD to iOne3Preprod (preprod theme)

The Washington Redskins make their 2019 Pre-Season Home Debut Thursday night (August 15th) against the Cincinnati Bengals!

Radio Broadcast presented by Window Nation.

It’s Window Nation’s Anniversary Sales Event !! 60% off any style window … Plus get 0% interest for 60 months. Hurry this is a limited time offer! Call 866-90-NATION now or visit windownation.com

Catch coverage all day The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!

Pregame Show starts with The Team 980’s Tailgate Show hosted by Steve Czaban at 4pm

Scott Jackson and Hall of Famer John Riggins take over at 530pm going straight to kickoff!

Geico coverage of full play-by-play with Cooley, Doc and Larry starts at 730pm, only on The Team 980…DC’s home for the Redskins!

Listen to post game reaction with Scott Jackson and Fred Smoot on The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!

Listen to the pre-game and post-game online with the Team 980 app, and catch all the play-by-play action on the Redskins App! (Subject to NFL blackout rules). Visit the “How to Listen” page for other ways to check out the pre-and post game shows!

And don’t miss the return of MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (special Friday edition) with Kevin Sheehan as he breaks down the Redskins/Bengals, Friday 6am-10am, only on The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!

LINEUP

Live Coverage ALL day on The Team 980 and The Team 980 App!

4pm – Official Redskins Radio Pre-Game Show

7:30pm – Kickoff (Bengals @ Redskins)

10:30pm – Post-Game Show w/ Scott Jackson and Fred Smoot

Also On The Urban Daily: