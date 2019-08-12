XWP-1817: Checking TUD to iOne3Preprod (preprod theme)

CLOSE
Bengals at Redskins Radio Broadcast Presented by Window Nation

Source: TheTeam980.com

The Washington Redskins make their 2019 Pre-Season Home Debut Thursday night (August 15th) against the Cincinnati Bengals!

Radio Broadcast presented by Window Nation.

  • Catch coverage all day The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!
  •  Pregame Show starts with The Team 980’s Tailgate Show hosted by Steve Czaban at 4pm
  • Scott Jackson and Hall of Famer John Riggins take over at 530pm going straight to kickoff!
  • Geico coverage of full play-by-play with Cooley, Doc and Larry starts at 730pm, only on The Team 980…DC’s home for the Redskins!
  • Listen to post game reaction with Scott Jackson and Fred Smoot on The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!

Listen to the pre-game and post-game online with the Team 980 app, and catch all the play-by-play action on the Redskins App!  (Subject to NFL blackout rules).  Visit the “How to Listen” page for other ways to check out the pre-and post game shows!

And don’t miss the return of MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (special Friday edition) with Kevin Sheehan as he breaks down the Redskins/Bengals,  Friday 6am-10am, only on The Team 980 and the Team 980 App!

LINEUP

Live Coverage ALL day on The Team 980 and The Team 980 App!

4pm – Official Redskins Radio Pre-Game Show

7:30pm –  Kickoff (Bengals @ Redskins)

10:30pm –  Post-Game Show w/ Scott Jackson and Fred Smoot

 

 

