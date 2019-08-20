Square Enix’s ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Shows Off Even More Action In “A-Day” Gameplay Footage

Square Enix’s highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game wowed many at this year’s E3 convention. It also left some a bit disappointed due to the original cast members not being involved. The studio behind the game is hoping that this recently unveiled “A-Day” gameplay footage will curb that disappointment.

We already got a glimpse of Marvel’s Avengers third-person action gameplay at E3. Based on what was shown, it really looks like we are finally getting the game based on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes we deserve. The new “A-Day” clip focuses on the game’s opening level that has the team celebrating the opening of a new Avengers HQ. They also are showing off the superhero squad’s own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source.

The celebration turns to panic when a group of gun-wielding mercenaries led by The Taskmaster ruins the day. Led by Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and The Hulk leap into action save the day. The footage serves as a tutorial as well showing each characters unique abilities in the game.

Each character has their time to shine in the footage. It looks like the games developers, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Northwest, Nixxes Software went out of their way to deliver gamers an authentic Avengers experience. We are even treated to one boss encounter when Black Widow takes on the Taskmaster in a battle against time to stop a bomb from going off. Little does the team know he was only a distraction, and the real threat is the experimental energy source on the helicarrier.

After it explodes presumably killing Captain America and many others in the process the Avengers disband. Five years later they reunite they assemble to save the world once again but at the same time face a new world where Super Heroes are outlawed.

Marvel’s Avengers arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020. Will it live up to the hype of other superhero-related games like Marvel’s Spider-Man or Batman: Arkham Knight? That remains to be seen, but based on what we have seen so far, it’s a safe bet it will. Check out the “A-Day” gameplay footage below and prepare to be amazed for now.

Photo: Square Enix / Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix’s ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Shows Off Even More Action In “A-Day” Gameplay Footage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

By Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 20, 2019

