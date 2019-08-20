Rapsody dropped one of the Hip-Hop’s most underrated and overlooked rap albums of the last few years with the Grammy nominated Laila’s Wisdom in 2017. Now that she’s readying for the release of her next project Eve, Rapsody is making the media rounds and swung through The Breakfast Club to break down a few things behind her album and her thoughts on some current social-political topics.

Speaking about collaborating with Queen Latifah and D’Angelo to her feelings about Jay-Z’s newfound partnership with the NFL, Rapsody continues to be one of the game’s most attention grabbing interviewees.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Rapsody on The Breakfast Club.

By O Posted August 20, 2019

