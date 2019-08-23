Eminem’s Music Publisher Files Lawsuit Against Spotify

One of the biggest streaming platforms has a bit of explaining to do. Associates of Eminem claim the company is using his music without the proper compensation.

Eight Mile Style, Marshall’s publisher, has filed a very meaty lawsuit against Spotify. According to documentation obtained by The Hollywood Reporter the music giant has been allowing subscribers to listen to over 200 Slim Shady tracks without Eight Style being paid out. The songs reportedly amount to millions of streams.

“Spotify has not accounted to Eight Mile or paid Eight Mile for these streams,” the filing states, “but instead remitted random payments of some sort, which only purport to account for a fraction of those streams.” Additionally Eight Mile says that Spotify even failed to follow proper procedure for the streaming right for arguably Em’s biggest hit of his career. “On information and belief, Spotify also sent untimely and ineffective Notices of Intent to obtain Compulsory License (‘NOI’s’) to the United States Copyright Office, with respect to ‘Lose Yourself’ and potentially other Eight Mile Compositions, an indication, if not an outright admission, that the musical compositions were not licensed.”

Eight Mile Style is seeking billions in compensation but strangely Eminem is not named as a party in the suit so it is unclear if he also shares in the grievance. You can view the paperwork below.

