Tidal Now Allows Users To Share Songs In Instagram & Facebook Stories

Are you a Tidal user and was hoping to be able to share your musical moods in your Facebook and Instagram stories? This story is definitely music to your ears.

The streaming platform announced it will now allow users the option to share tracks as well as a 15-second clip of videos directly to both social media platform now. With this new option, Tidal follows iHeartRadio, who also gave its users the same ability. The company announced starting (August 20) it will start rolling out the feature to its users globally for both the iOS and Android devices.

Tidal hopes this new option will lure in new users by grabbing the attention of those who are on the fence when it comes to joining a streaming platform.

Per Tidal:

TIDAL members have access to 60 million songs, upwards of 250,000 music videos, thousands of performance videos, hundreds of original video series’ and much more to post across their social media network. The expansion and enhancement of user features allows for seamless integration into members’ everyday lives. Elevating the user experience is paramount to TIDAL’s mission, and the launch of these capabilities will enable members to join in on the unique music conversations occurring across social platforms. As an industry leader in its delivery of exclusive original content, this new feature will spotlight the platform’s broad scope of offerings.

“We see members every day sharing their favorite TIDAL content across social media,” said Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL. “With TIDAL’s leading video catalog, it became a priority to better showcase the content and assimilate into other popular apps– we’re proud to continue leading the way for video content amongst our peers.”

Does this new option sound like something that would convince you to join Tidal? Let us know in the comment section below.

By Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 23, 2019

