Dwight Howard Cops To Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper

Dwight Howard found himself the center of controversy last November when a man claiming to be his ex-boyfriend claimed the NBA big man frequented sex parties featuring transgendered women. Now, the Memphis Grizzlies player has confirmed his engagement to college basketball player, Te’a Cooper.

Howard, 33, and Cooper, 21, were romantically linked last year and have been seen in outings since that time. In a social media post, Howard declared Cooper as his romantic partner with the word “mine,” prompting a fan of the pair were engaged to which he responded by writing “Duh.”

Cooper is currently slated to play this coming NCAA basketball season with the Baylor University Lady Bears after previously playing with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

By Lance Strong Posted August 23, 2019

