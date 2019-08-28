B*TCH: Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line

Too Short has long cemented his legacy as one of the Bay Area top Hip-Hop legends, and his trademark “B*TCH” adlib will live on forever. Short Dogg, forever the hustler, is now hopping into the cannabis business with plans to launch a line of signature pre-rolls called TOO $HORT STIX.

Short Dogg is jumping into business with Green Holdings Group and White Angel Farms to launch his new line called, “TOO $HORT STIX.”

Too Short tells The Blast he has been a regular cannabis consumer for over thirty years. In the early rap days, he explains that he funded his career by selling mix tapes along with pre-rolled joints.

Short has actually been living the “farm life” in between tour dates and recording sessions, and we’re told he has taken an active role in developing the cannabis brand.

The outlets added that Short was hands-on during the whole flower selection process, and 10 varieties of the joints will be available.

