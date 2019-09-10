Check Rapsody’s Latest Visual for “Oprah” ft. Leikeli47

We’re only a few weeks removed from Rapsody dropping her latest critically acclaimed work of art, Eve, and while fans are still soaking in the culture she’s been incorporating in her visuals for “Ibtihaj,” and “Nina,” the NC MC returns with some more visual work to keep that euphoria of Black Girl Magic going strong.

In her latest clip for “Oprah,” the Grammy nominated artist takes the block where she goes from playing a high stakes game of dice with her G’d up homegirls to making it rain Harriet Tubman $20’s in the streets like Donald Trump was never born. The Black Queens empowering clip then shifts to Leikeli47 who seems to be the 2019 female version of the OG Ghostface Killah as she rocks different kinds of masks to conceal her identity while killing the mic. Pretty dope ish here.

Check out the clip for “Oprah” below and pay attention to the poetic gems dropped towards the end of the video courtesy of Reyna Biddy. Lesson!

