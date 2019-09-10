As we know Cardi B isn’t the one to bite her tongue for anyone. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that she had a strong response for those that recently came for her without being sent for.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell gave everyone a piece of her mind over the weekend. Apparently her feet was put to the fire for her public advocacy of plastic surgery. In short some felt that her stardom is sending the wrong message to impressionable teenagers; specifically her role in in the stripper inspired Hustlers film. Naturally the criticism didn’t sit well with Bardi. On Sunday, September 8 she clapped back in her signature fashion.

“Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?” she asked of her followers. “I remember when I didn’t have no motherf***in’ titties and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass. I only come at people about they body when they talking sh*t about me, but let me tell you motherf***ers something.”

“If you confident in yourself, you don’t gotta be under the next bi***’s comments talking about her body . . . Y’all talking sh*t under these bi***es’ bodies because y’all want it or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’,” she said.

Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers In IG Rant [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

By Martin Berrios Posted September 10, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: