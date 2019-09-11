Lil Nas X Doesn’t Have Beef With Kevin Hart Like Everyone Else Does [Video]

Lil Nas X had the Internet rallying around him after a recent appearance on HBO’s The Shop alongside Kevin Hart, which some fans felt was the comedian trying to question X on his sexuality. According to the “Old Town Road” star, he says there’s no issue between him and Hart and even if there were issues, the public wouldn’t know about it.

The “Old Town Road” rapper says he’s not fuming about the perceived slight. While recording an interview Tuesday with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man — for their Atlanta-based show, Hoodrich Radio! — he said, “I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.”

Lil Nas really wanted that to sink in for the outrage police on the Internet … who were still going after Kevin, even after he suffered serious injuries in that car accident.

Last week on HBO’s “The Shop” Nas X was asked about coming out as gay earlier this year. Before he could even get into why he came out when he did … Kevin blurted out, “He said he was gay, so what?!?” Many people found it tone-deaf.

Kevin later interjected with more clarifying questions that some took as disrespect, especially in light of his past issues with the LGBTQ community.

Welp, that settles that, although it’s doubtful people won’t take their feet off Kevin Hart’s neck for his past transgressions all the same.

