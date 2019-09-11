Little Brother made a triumphant return to the masses by way of their surprise reunion album May The Lord Watch that made fans of the North Carolina group remember the good old days. Producer 9th Wonder was sorely missed by many but it appears that Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh did their best to include him on the project but ideas clashed in the end, prompting them to move on without him at the helm.

In an interview with Premium Pete, Phonte and Pooh shared from their perspective why 9th didn’t make any appearances production-wise on the album, despite a feel-good reunion show last year in their home state the seemed to signal a true alignment. According to the pair, 9th was adamant about being the only producer present on the album which clashed with Phonte and Pooh’s vision.

“He didn’t want other producers on [May The Lord Watch],” Phonte shared. “Then it became ‘Well when we tour, what if I just do the festival dates and Flash do the regular dates?’ I was just like, ‘Dude, no.’ If we’re gonna do this, either you’re all the way in or all the way out. And if there’s any reason why you can’t do that or won’t, let’s talk about it. But this is the exact same problem we ran into 10 years ago when we became a duo.”

Check out the discussion from Little Brother and Premium Pete below. To get to the meat of the creative differences, hit the 1:06-mark.

—

Photo: Getty

Little Brother Breaks Down Why 9th Wonder Wasn’t On New LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com

By D.L. Chandler Posted September 11, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: