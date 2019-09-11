Where’s The Food, Bruv?: Drake Reveals ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack, Shares Tracklist

Drake was such a fan of British street drama Top Boy, that he was able to get taken off the shelf (it’s OG run was from 2011 to 2013) and executive produced its forthcoming third season. So, of course, the Toronto rapper’s OVO Sound label is helming its soundtrack, and its social accounts shared the tracklist.

TOP BOY

Friday Sept 13 pic.twitter.com/tSkdWi32XV — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) September 11, 2019

Out this Friday the 13, the album features 17 songs. Drake fans will hate to see it, but the 6 God only appears one time on the project, a bonus track called “Behind Barz.” Also, said song is a few years old.

The rest of the album features appearance from notable British acts including Baka, Fredo, Giggs and Headie One.

The third season of Top Boy will hit Netflix on Friday, September 13.

