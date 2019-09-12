‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Renewed For Season 10—Tahiry, Chrissy & Jim Jones Back

VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York will be returning for a 10th season. But the big news is that a gang of OG’s are back, including Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones, Tahiry Jose and Somaya Reece, among others.

You heard right … season 10 is actually being shot right now in Brooklyn, according to our sources, and we also got word on who’s been involved. The list includes some OG cast members from seasons 1, 2, 3, 4 and an assortment of new couples and exes that looks like an all-star roster:

— Joe Budden and Cyn Santana (They’re broken up now, but will be featured regardless.)

— Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee (Kimbella was also on season 2.)

— Yandy Smith-Harris and Juju C. (She’s been there from the beginning, and Juju since season 8.)

— Safaree and Erica Mena (They’re engaged now, and Mena hasn’t been on since season 8.)

— Jonathan Fernandez, Rich Dollaz, Danny Garcia and Erica Mendez

— Tahiry Jose’s back from seasons 3 & 4. Singer Jennaske is being intro’d for the first time.

Also in the fold are Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin, who as far as we know still haven’t tied the knot. Rapper and model Somaya Reece is also reportedly back.

Love & Hip Hop: New York has really been around for 10 seasons. That’s a lot of beef, so expect at least a handful of fades throughout the season.

