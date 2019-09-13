The Struggle Continues: R. Kelly Hit With Arrest Warrant After No-Show In Minnesota

R. Kelly is enduring a momentous amount of struggle and it’ll be a Christmas miracle if he sees the light of day again. Adding to the mountain of trouble that R&B singe is facing, he was slapped with an arrest warrant after not appearing in Minnesota court for a hearing on sex crime charges.

Kelly was due in a Hennepin County, Minnesota courtroom today after he was charged with multiple sex crimes in that state.

As everyone in the country knows the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer is currently behind bars on very similar charges in Chicago. So, the only way he was going to make the hearing is if someone came and got him.

They didn’t. So, the clerk in the court began the proceeding by asking if there a Robert Kelly in the courtroom. What? As expected there was no one by that name so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The judge and prosecutor did say at one point they expected Kelly to be no show to the hearing.

The Minnesota case is connected to a matter in 2001 where Kelly allegedly paid a 17-year-old girl to strip for him. Yuck.

