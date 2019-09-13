Ghostface Killah Returns With His 13th Solo Album ‘Ghostface Killahs’ [Listen]

Of all original nine members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah has probably been the most consistent clansman of them all when it comes to dropping new material. Now four years after releasing his last album Twelve Reasons to Die II, the Wallabee Champ returns with his 13th solo album Ghostface Killahs (on Friday the 13th no less) and keeps the Wu-Tang saga going for fans who appreciate neck slicing sword flows accompanied by his signature gritty New York steez on head bopping beats.

Clocking in at twelve cuts deep along with two skits and the intro, Tony Stark’s latest effort features some impressive production from his own seed, Sun God, while tapping his OG Wu-Tang family for some features such as Method Man, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck, and Masta Killah (no Raekwon?!).

Needless to say Ghostface Killahs has all the elements needed to give Wu-Tang fans that fix to keep them throwing up the W’s in the sky for a hot minute.

Check out Ghostface Killahs below and let us know if Tony Stark still got that work to keep your heads bopping.

