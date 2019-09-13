Sebastian Telfair was recently sentenced to 3.5 years in prison due to firearms charges. However, the former NBA star is out, for the moment, and wearing an ankle monitor.

A judge took into consideration Telfair’s plea for bail while he appeals his case, and granted the Brooklyn native’s wish. This was an official ask, not when he damn near broke down in court when he realized he was prison bound.

Reports TMZ:

The ex-NBA star and former H.S. prodigy is out of prison just days after he was sentenced to 3.5 years in his gun case … but there’s a chance Telfair could end up back behind bars.

Here’s the deal … 34-year-old Telfair was convicted of possessing an illegal firearm stemming from a June 2017 incident where he was caught with an arsenal of weapons during a traffic stop.

He was facing up to 15 YEARS in prison for the crime … but instead, on Aug. 12, a judge ordered him to serve 3.5 years.

Telfair and his legal team appealed the sentence … and asked that while the process plays out, they let Telfair bail out of prison.

On Tuesday, the judge agreed to the terms which include the ankle monitor and that Telfair remain in New York City. He had to surrender his passports, must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am and had to pony up $500M in bail money.

Not a bad deal while Telfair tries to convince the justice system he was a victim of the jig.

Sebastian Telfair Out Of Prison For Now, Rocking Ankle Monitor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: