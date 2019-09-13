Real Hot Girl Sh*t!: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Management Deal With Roc Nation

No doubt about it, 2019 will go down as the year of Megan Thee Stallion. The leader of the “Hot Girl Summer” now “Hot Nerd Fall” movement announced she will be joining Roc Nation.

Fresh off from attending the Diamond Ball and rocking the Jimmy Fallon stage with Da Baby and Ty Dolla $ign, she dropped the announcement on the gram. In the post, Thee Stallion shared a photo of herself and JAY-Z plus a video of a celebratory toast to commemorate her signing a management deal with Hov’s company.

“I would like to announce that I am officially a part of the @rocnation fam. The grind don’t stop!”

The foreshadowing to this deal was very heavy with photos of Meg in the same building as JAY-Z at a Puma event hit timelines. Yup that same event where Fabolous got ceremoniously clowned for driving the boat. Plus her sporting full Puma fits were also giving hints of a possible union between the “Big Ole Freak” rapper and Roc Nation. Meg will still release music under 1501 Certified Ent/300, Roc Nation’s management team will help push her career even further.

The wins continue to pile up for one of Hip-Hop’s hottest artists, and the year isn’t even over yet. Her latest single “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj is still buzzing, and the hotties are still waiting for Fever: Thee Movie to drop. We are totally here for continued glow-up, keep your foot on their necks Stallion.

