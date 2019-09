Drew Brees left Sunday’s game against the Rams with an injury and if rumors are to be believed, he could be out for a while. Ben Maller says the outlook isn’t good for the Saints if what we saw on Sunday is what we can expect from Teddy Bridgewater.

Posted September 16, 2019

