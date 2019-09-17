Aww Mane: Terrence Howard Is Quitting Acting After ‘Empire’ Finale

Academy Award winner Terrence Howard has officially announced he’s done with acting.

Last week, the 50-year-old thespian appeared on the entertainment show Extra to share the news that he would no longer be pursuing any more on-camera roles after “Empire”‘s sixth and final season ends.

“I’m done with acting,” Terrence Howard said on the show. “I’m done pretending.”

Although he did not share his reasoning on the sudden departure or what he plans on doing next, he did reveal that his future plans are “not philanthropy,” before adding, “I’m just focusing on bringing the truth to the world.”

Without divulging any further explanation as to exactly what the “truth” is, Howard’s last Instagram post reveals that the truth he’s spreading has a lot to do with his latest venture TcoTlc.com

Upon visiting the site, you are greeted with a banner that reads, ““This is the Truth — This is the Light — This is the Wave” and also contains a .pdf with a statement from Howard regarding his new outlook on life.

“Dear World,

I have been told by many that the releasing of this truth may pose certain challenges in my life. For there are many institutions that this truth will be viewed as disruptive to their system of profit and gains. I want to live a happy and peaceful life and I pray for longevity. Not just for me, but for our entire species. Know that I would never harm myself, nor anyone else for that matter. Nevertheless, if my life has to face certain challenges so that this planet can be saved, please do not let these trials that I may have to face be in vain and pray for me as I am praying for you.

Sincerely, Terrence DaShon Howard May 25th, 2019”

Empire, which is executive produced by Lee Daniels and stars Howard and Taraji P. Henson, debuted in January 2015 and has been nominated for a total eight Emmy Awards.

