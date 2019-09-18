Investigation Rules Out ”Unlawful & Inappropriate Actions” In Afton Williamson’s Harassment Claims

Actress Afton Williamson has received unfavorable news regarding her claims of sexual harassment and racist treatment on the set of the The Rookie.

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the findings of an internal investigation into Williamson’s claims were released, and “concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace.”

The findings also concluded that the showrunners, including executive producer Alexi Hawley, “addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

Afton Williamson, who also received the decision on Tuesday, took to her Instagram to voice her disappointment, calling the decision ”heartbreaking.”

”What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees,” Williamson wrote. ”It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice. As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination; Gave Hope and a Promise that things Will Change; that things ARE CHANGING. And that is Not in Vain. My prayer is that we get to a point in this Industry where we don’t just Talk about it in 2 hour Mandatory Meetings. But we adhere to Keeping the Promises Made to Everyone on every set, Tirelessly Fulfilling their Dreams with Passion and Dedication. In order to Be the Change, I want to see, I will Continue to Work so that Casts & Crews alike finally See Words Align With Action. We’ve got to Do Better as an Industry. It’s just Talk until you actually Do Something. ”

The decision comes just one month after Williamson went public with her claims. As previously reported, in August she accused a fellow cast member of sexual harassment and the show’s hair department of racial discrimination; before revealing that she was sexually assaulted at the Season 1 wrap party.

Citing a hostile work environment, Afton Williamson exited the ABC drama in July, after starring alongside Nathan Fillion in Season 1 as LAPD officer ”Talia Bishop.”

