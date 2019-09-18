Meek Mill Uses 6ix9ine Snitching As A Cautionary Tale

If there is any rapper that is qualified to speak on making wise decisions while running the streets, it’s Meek Mill, for better or for worse. The “Amen” rapper dropped a priceless jewel on the youth and used 69 as the case study.

As spotted on Complex, the Philadelphia MC took to Twitter after it was confirmed that Tekashi got on the stand and started telling on his former gang. He warned the world, specifically kids, to stay true to themselves in order to avoid preventable situations. “69 going up in [a] federal courthouse today kids!” Meek tweeted. “Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta…be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money.” he wrote.

69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 17, 2019

Naturally many of his peers did not use his 69’s snitch jacket as a teachable moment for the kids. Lil Durk specifically let the world know that he has no respect for the rainbow haired clout chaser. In a now deleted tweet the Chicago rapper said “F*** 69 snitch K”.

You can view some of the snapshots of the court transcripts below.

And we're back, last #6ix9ine segment of the day. AUSA asks, "When did you become a member of Nine Trey?"

November 2017.

Were you initiated?

No. You had to shoot your 31…

Story until now: https://t.co/hizK97st3J — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

