‘The Boondocks’ Is Back, Gets 2 Season Order On HBO Max

The collective priors of the woke contingent of the Black Twitterverse have been answered—The Boondocks is back, back. Today (September 18), HBO announced the return of the beloved series with a 2-season order of episodes that kicks off with a 50-minute special in Fall 2020.

Wait, Fall 2020, though?

HBO Max has ordered two reimagined seasons of 24 episodes each that follows the lives of Riley, Huey and Granddad Freeman along with an assortment of characters. Also worth noting is that all 55 episodes of the original series of the Aaron McGruder-created series will be available as well.

“The Boondocks was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max via a statement. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

Also, Aaron McGruder is on board as showrunner and will serve as an executive producer.

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” said McGruder via a statement. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

There has to be an episode about Tekashi69, for the culture. Lastly, Regina King has to come back—she’s essential now.

