Yesterday (Sept. 18), as goes every six months or so, word was that Andre 3000 had enough music for a new album, with Dr. Dre no less. However, in a recent interview, 3 Stacks’ OutKast partner Big Boi put the kibosh on that noise.

“Lies,” told the homies at Majic ATL’s Ryan Cameron Uncensored Speak after being read a report from the Root detailing the circumstances. “He probably was playing some music, but he’s not working on a record. He’s been recording songs for years.

Sleepy Brown, who is dropping a joint project with Big Boi called Big Sleepover (due out early 2020), then explained that Andre 3000 was playing tracks for Anderson .Paak to see if he wanted to work on any of them. Rapper Thurz (Sleepy and Big said they thought it was Murs, but it was definitely Thurz) must have overheard the songs and then figured a new album was on deck.

But, nah. And they’re certain of it because apparently there is a Dungeon Family group chat and Andre 3000 himself said that if he did have an album on the way, they would be the first to know.

When can we hear all these songs Stacks been stacking, though? Just saying.

Peep the interview below.

Andre 3000 Not Working On New Album, Says Big Boi & Sleep Brown was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: