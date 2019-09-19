Can Chocolate City become the 51st state? That’s the topic (D.C.’s potential statehood) of a hearing being held today (Sept. 19) in the Capitol by the House of Representatives.

Reports NBC Washington:

The bill to be considered by lawmakers, H.R. 51: The Washington D.C. Admission Act, would give the city of 700,000 admission into the Union and voting representation in Congress.

It was introduced by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who called the hearing “historic.”

“It’s time for D.C. statehood,” Norton said in a video.

“We’re more than just a city of tourists. We’re more than just a city where Congress sits and makes decisions,” veteran and D.C. resident Antoinette Scott told News4. “We are a city of people who want the proper representation.”

The Committee on Oversight and Reform, chaired by Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, will meet at 10 a.m. for a full committee hearing on H.R. 51.

Reportedly, D.C. residents pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. However, since they’re not part of a state, residents are not fully represented in Congress.

But of course, politicians like Moscow Mitch McConnell are hating because heavily Democratic D.C. would likely mean 2 more U.S. Senators on the Democrat side.

D.C. Statehood Hearing To Be Held In House Of Representatives was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: