Troy Ave Spotted In The Courtroom Where Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Dropping Dime On His Mans & ‘Em

While no one is showing up to give any moral support to Tekashi 6ix9ine as he tattle-tells on his former Trey Way associates, one of the two men on trial for racketeering and allegedly kidnapping and robbing the rainbow haired rapper got some support from another Brooklyn rapper, Troy Ave.

According to Page Six, Nupac showed up in court to support his friend Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and sat in the back row of the courtroom while Tekashi was detailing everything the feds asked of him while on the stand.

“He’s a good guy from what I know,” the rhymester said of Mack.

“I know him from trying to get into the music business. I just know him as trying to change his life to doing positive stuff,” he added. “I’m praying for him.”

That’s cool and interesting considering that Troy Ave caught all kinds of slander for suggesting he too would consider being on the witness stand should he be called to testify against Taxstone at his upcoming trial. But judging from the slander that Tekashi is being subjected to online and by his rap peers for going all Henry Hill on his former gang, we’re pretty sure Troy Ave is having second thoughts about helping feds put away the man who allegedly gunned down his former bodyguard.

