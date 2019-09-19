It is quite known that New York is one of the most expensive cities regarding housing and that fact was hammered home in a recent listing. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, with the couple gearing up for ranch life in Wyoming, are selling their one-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $.4.7 million.

Town & Country reports:

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West has decided to part ways with his long-time New York City home, located at 25 West Houston Street. Situated in the heart of SoHo, the modern condo was designed by notable architect Claudio Silvestrin. With its one bedroom and two bathrooms (one of which is a powder room), the space is a combination of two units on the building’s fourth floor.

West, who is married to Kim Kardashian, opted for a striking organic design for the interiors. Think stone islands in the bathroom and kitchen, French limestone flooring, and serene neutrals throughout the space. Plus, there’s everything from automated window shades to custom lighting.

Happy house hunting!

—

Photo: Getty

Got $4.7 Million? You Can Buy KimYe’s NYC Pad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: