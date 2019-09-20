Cardi B Responds To Tekashi Snitch Nine, Threw Possible Shot At Nicki Minaj

In the midst of Tekashi 6ix9ine telling on EVERYONE, Jim Jones and Cardi B caught strays in the “Gummo” rapper’s testimony after stating they were members of the Nine Trey Bloods. Cardi took to Instagram and used a recent video that has served some humorous meme purposes to address the accusation.

Using the now-viral clip of Cardi’s Hustlers co-star Keke Palmer hilariously saying she didn’t know who Dick Cheney was during Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test, the Invasion Of Privacy superstar essentially let the world know that she has no real connection to the rapper born Daniel Hernandez.

In other Cardi news, Forbes recently announced its “Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts” for the year with Nicki Minaj as the top-earning woman at $29 million with Cardi sitting at the second slot for women at $28 million. She took to Twitter to let Forbes know that they’ve got her numbers all wrong.

Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off ?🧐 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 19, 2019

Hopefully, this doesn’t reignite any beef between the ladies.

