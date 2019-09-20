Lil’ Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Janelle Monae Team Up For Life Is Beautiful Festival

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas right- except when it’s one of the hottest music festivals in the city, then LiveXLive will bring the action directly to you.

LiveXLive has teamed up with Life is Beautiful Films to bring the Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival online. The exclusive three-year deal will allow the live entertainment company to livestream the festival, bringing the festival into millions of homes around the world.

The livestream will take viewers on a journey through the festival footprint with highlights on live performances, surprise guests, documentary features on art installations and murals, culinary and mixology programs, as well as comedy and ideas that will spark inspiration. Millions of music and art enthusiasts across the globe will have the opportunity to be part of the iconic festival that has continued to transform 18 city blocks of Downtown Las Vegas into an open-air art gallery for the last seven years.

“With over 50 cameras spread across the site, and on multiple stages, this will be a massive worldwide live broadcast unlike anything that’s ever been done at a festival,” Rob Ellin, CEO, and Chairman, LiveXLive said in a statement. “Life is Beautiful is a unique festival, and we will provide the ultimate experience to viewers who cannot make it in person.”

Connecting fans, bands, and brands, LiveXLive will livestream the Life is Beautiful Festival on LiveXLive’s next-generation mobile app, on its website and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, and on social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

“The Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival is one-of-a-kind music experience,” Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive said. “As a live social music platform, LiveXLive is in a unique position to bring a lot of people together, and we’re perfectly aligned with Life is Beautiful through our mutual commitment to unity, community, creativity, and shared experiences.”

The festival’s headliners include Chance The Rapper, Post Malone, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Janelle Monae.

For the full lineup, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com.

