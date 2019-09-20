It really has been a long time coming but after years of dropping mixtapes, singles, and guest appearances the artist formerly known as Kid Gashi has finally got around to dropping his self-titled debut project, Gashi.

Coming in at 16-cuts deep and featuring the likes of French Montana (“Creep On Me”) and DJ Snake (“Safety”), the Libya born Brooklyn rapper is looking to make his mark on the rap game and with ROC Nation backing him, he’s got a good chance of making that happen. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the Albanian artist admitted he’s nervous about how the culture would react to the album and hopes it doesn’t “flop” as he’s worked hard as heck to get to this point. The last thing he’d want is to go back to being a janitor like he was when Jay-Z came a-calling.

Check out Gashi’s first official offering below and let us know if he got that work that makes your head nod.

Gashi Drops Debut Project ‘Gashi’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

