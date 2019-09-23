J Prince Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine A “Rat” & A “Liar”

Even before Tekashi 6ix9ine was out here dropping dimes like he was in a State Farm commercial a la Kevin Love and became Hip-Hop’s most infamous snitch, he was rubbing people all over the rap industry the very wrong way and none could’ve been more problematic for the rainbow haired rapper than triple OG Rap-A-Lot boss, J Prince.

At the height of his success, Tekashi found himself in a war of words with the Rap-A-Lot shot caller due to some friction that went down between 6ix9ine and Prince’s son, J Prince Jr. and during his testimony last week, Tekashi revealed that he and his former gang, the Nine Trey Bloods actually robbed some Rap-A-Lot associates when they landed in New York a month after the initial incident. But according to TMZ, J Prince disputed 6ix9ine’s testimony and basically said that the Brooklyn troll turned snitch committed perjury by lying under oath.

The rap boss says he’s been warning everyone for awhile … that if Tekashi “keeps campaigning with dumb sh*t that he was gonna get elected! Election Day has come and now I’m hearing lies he’s telling under oath about robbing me or representatives of #Rapalot.”

J. Prince adds … “If him or any of those clowns were to try to rob me or anyone from the #Rapalot family bad news would’ve beat them home.”

For those who aren’t familiar with how the drama between the two factions got started, word was that Tekashi 6ix9ine and J Prince Jr. met at a clothing store in Houston and chopped it up for a minute. Later on that night Tekashi and his crew were denied entry into a Rap-A-Lot party and things between the two factions really went south after that. In case you missed it … during day 2 of 6ix9ine’s snitch-fest, he detailed how his relationship with his former gang, the Nine Trey Bloods, began to sour. He claims he was denied entry to a Houston gig in March 2018 by Rap-A-Lot peeps because he didn’t “check in,” and it cost him money. As revenge for the diss, the Nine Treys planned to rob J. Prince’s people a month later in New York … and Tekashi says they pulled off an armed robbery on Rap-A-Lot reps in the lobby of a building. J. Prince says Tekashi’s version of events isn’t how it went down, and the gig he got turned away from was his son’s party … because they simply didn’t want him there. He says … “Let this be a lesson to those who know better to do better because there was never a question mark in my mind that this kid #takashi69 was rat material that’s why my sons didn’t allow him to come into their party. It was never about a rat checking in with us.” Whether or not the two individuals were actually Rap-A-Lot reps is unknown but what we do know is that Tekashi ain’t never put that work in on the streets, but he knows who did and is letting feds know who they are.

Watch who you let into your inner circle, b.

