A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Road Manager Caught On Video Punching Women

A member of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s management team is facing charges after he was arrested for felony battery. A road manager for the Bronx rapper, Yasin Touray, was caught on video throwing punches and struck at least two women with brutal blows.

The violent attack, from May 25, was all caught on tape by a witness, Sayyora Badalbaeva, who also starred in “Bad Girls Club.”

In the video, obtained by The Blast, an argument can be seen between Yasin Touray and several women in a hotel room.

The argument escalated to physical violence, and Touray could be seen throwing a haymaker punch that connects with one of the women in the face and sends her crumpling to the ground.

Another woman in the room tried to intervene, but Touray grabbed her and leveled multiple menacing punches into her face.

The attack is so brutal, one of the victims could even be seen checking her teeth in the mirror to see if any had been knocked out.

Touray was detained and arrested on the spot and now the women who were punched, Instagram models Ally Stone and Karina Djalilova, are bringing a lawsuit against Touray and A Boogie, naming the rapper because their side says he was the road manager’s employer and thus responsible for his actions.

Touray’s criminal charges are still pending.

Video of the incident can be seen below but we must warn viewers that the acts depicted are violent so proceed with caution.

EXCLUSIVE: Video of A Boogie wit da Hoodie's road manager attacking women in brutal hotel fight leads to criminal charges. **Graphic Video**https://t.co/gvHnLbk87E pic.twitter.com/S9J3flLB14 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) September 23, 2019

