The Most Important Thing I Can Teach My Children

Right off the bat, I’ve put you (the reader) into a certain state of mind, most likely a defensive posture has already been taken.

“I’m sure your most important thing is not going to be as important as mine,” you are might be thinking.

That is not my intention, I only want to share what’s important to me and what I hope my kids take with them and remember and practice once I’m gone.

Here it is, five simple points:

Make mistakes. Own those mistakes. Forgive yourself. Make it right if you can. Don’t wait for the day you stop making mistakes. That’s the day you stop trying.

And that’s it, folks. If my children can practice the above I think they can accomplish great things and be respected but most of all – they can respect themselves.

And now for something completely different….

