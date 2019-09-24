(Washington D.C) – September 23, 2019) Jeff Wilson, Senior Regional Vice President of Radio One, announced today the addition of 95.9 FM to The Team 980 WTEM-AM. The move bolsters the reach of Washington, DC’s premiere sports station and demonstrates Radio One’s commitment to its sports programming format.

“This is big news for DMV sports fans,” stated Wilson. “We’re thrilled to bring the best sports programming to DC’s FM dial.”

Listeners can now hear The Team 980’s powerful lineup – featuring Kevin Sheehan, Steve Czaban, Super Bowl champions Doc Walker and Brian Mitchell, Al Galdi and Scott Linn – on 95.9 FM.

6am-7am The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi

7am-10am The Kevin Sheehan Show

10am-1pm Doc and Galdi

1pm-4pm B Mitch and Scott

4pm-7pm The Steve Czaban Show

The Team 980 is DC’s home for play-by-play of Washington Redskins football and 12-hours of Burgundy and Gold gameday coverage. In addition, The Team 980 is DC’s home for University of Maryland Football and Basketball and Georgetown University Basketball play-by-play.

Launching in 1992, WTEM is DC’s original sports radio station.

You Can Now Hear The Team 980 On 95.9 FM! was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: