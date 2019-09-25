‘The Last of Us Part II’ Gets A Release Date, New Trailer & Launch Details

It was no surprise PlayStation finally gave us another look at the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us Part II during yesterday’s (Sept 24) stream. What we got was another brutal glimpse into the world of the young protagonist, Ellie.

The new trailer comes on the heels of Outbreak Day (September 26), which is when the cordyceps fungus decimated the fictional world in The Last of Us changing the lives of Ellie and Joel forever. If you thought the first trailer was dark — which many people complained about — then this one won’t help change their minds. This second trailer is keeping the same energy, and for that, we are pleased.

In the roughly three-minute clip which has amassed over 2 million views already, we see a much older and hardened Ellie who is now the lead. Like the previous game, she is taking on the infected or as they are called int he game “clickers” as well as non-infected human antagonists. We also see Ellie traveling the disease ravaged world via horseback and on a boat. Near the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of Joel, the first title’s lead protagonist. For those who don’t remember, he risked it all despite reservations to save Ellie in what is considered one of the most climactic end sequences ever in a video game.

In his brief appearance, he tells Ellie, “you think I’d let you do this on your own?” giving us the impression that he will be joining Ellie on her new quest. Along with the trailer, we finally know when to expect the game to drop…finally. The Last of Us Part II arrives on PlayStation 4 February 21, 2020. Along with that news, PlayStation unveiled the various editions of the game that are dropping.

On launch day you can get either the Standard Edition ($59.99), Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99) or Special Edition ($79.99). If you opt to go the digital route, you will get a dynamic PS4 theme, 6 PSN Avatars, digital soundtrack, and a digital mini art book from Dark Horse. Pre-order bonuses include an Ammo Capacity Upgrade and Crafting Training Manual. The Special Edition features everything mentioned above except the soundtrack, but you do get a steel book with your purchase of a physical copy of the game.

But wait there is more. There is also a The Last of Us Part II Collector’s Edition ($169.99) and Ellie Edition ($229.99).

The Collector’s Edition includes:

A 12” Ellie statue

A life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet

A custom SteelBook case

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

A set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print.

A set of five stickers.

Plus a voucher to download digital content.

The Ellie Edition of The Last of Us Part II includes everything listed above plus:

A full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack,

An embroidered patch

A 7” vinyl record featuring music from the original soundtrack.

You are definitely getting your bang for your buck with each edition. You can watch the trailer for The Last of Us Part II below.

