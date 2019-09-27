Kanye West is having a very special edition of his Sunday Service RIGHT NOW in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that 6,000 Kanye fans will be on hand for the hip-hop revival at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

Free tickets were gone in minutes Thursday and Kanye’s expected to have a choir of 3,000 people.

The concert comes amid news that Ye pushed back his “Jesus Is King” album, fans are hoping he’ll debut it during today’s concert.

Visit https://sundayservice.com/ to watch LIVE.

WATCH: Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Detroit [Live Stream] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

